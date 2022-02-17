Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 17, 2022

Share Facebook

Expect a mess today. Rain will be sweeping through the state, and for a large part of the state for a large part of the time, that will be all we see. Rain changes to snow this afternoon in NW Ohio, but we wont rule out rain ending as snow even in to central Ohio as we move into late afternoon and evening, especially after we lose the sun. I am looking for snow potential north of a line from Cleveland to Dayton. in far north and NW Ohio, we can see 2″-8″ but the rest of the area north of that line needs to be on the lookout for a few inches of wet snow later as well. Southern Ohio stays all rain for the most part, with wet snow flakes only an issue as precipitation finally ends in the predawn hours tomorrow. The maps below show liquid precipitation potential (including the snow) for the event, and then snow potential as we see it this morning.

Behind the system, we dry down and are much colder tomorrow and Saturday. Clouds give way to sun tomorrow and we are mostly sunny on Saturday. Sunday we have a milder push of air coming, so partly sunny and not as cold, and then we are quite warm monday with sun followed by clouds.

Rain shows up next Tuesday, and has potential for half ot 1.5″ over 70% of Ohio. We dry down for two days Wednesday and Thursday, then see another rain event next Friday, which can bring an additional half to 1.5″ inches. No matter how you look at it, this forecast just has way too much water in the next 10 days. Expect localized flooding and standing water issues. And be prepared for a wintry mix/mess in some areas later this afternoon.