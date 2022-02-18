Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 18, 2022

Share Facebook

Weather today will be trying to improve, after way too much moisture yesterday. We are starting the day with some strong north winds and some lake effect snow lingering in NE Ohio. The rest of the state will see clouds give way to some sun. Additional snow in NE Ohio will be limited to a coating to a couple of inches, as winds should turn west by afternoon. We are cold with well below normal temps, and all the standing water from the past few days will be frozen solid through at least tomorrow night. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny in most areas, but clouds are bac in northern tier counties, especially in NE Ohio. On Sunday we are sunny and not as cold, thanks to southwest winds emerging. Monday will be partly sunny and warm, with clouds increasing in the afternoon and evening. The warmth will promote a lot of melt over the state.

Our next system comes in for Tuesday of next week. At this point we are looking at all rain, and have totals expected at .25″-1″ on coverage of 80%. The map below shows potential as we see it this morning. Behind that we cool off dramatically again, but are dry for Wednesday and Thursday. Temps will be below normal.

Yet another system shows up late next week on Friday, bringing potential for rain and snow both. The track of low pressure will determine who gets what. Right now we see more rain than snow potential, but there is plenty of time for that to change. Liquid precipitation totals will run from half to 1.5″ and coverage will be 100%

This outlook, along with the system that just passed through the area, mean we are still on track to pick up way more moisture than we want and need through the balance of the month. The extended period starts off very, very cold for the finish of Feb and start of March, and then we have another potentially large precipitation maker that hits around march 3rd or 4th.