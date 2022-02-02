Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 2, 2022

Share Facebook

Moisture starts to work through the state today as a major winter storm lifts into the eastern corn belt. However, we seem to stay in the warm sector in many parts of the state through the day today, with snow being mostly limited to NW Ohio. We can see significant accumulations there, and we are under at Winter storm Warning in NW Ohio. But the rest of us likely see rain through the day today, and can see rain totals up to an inch today, with the heaviest being in southern Ohio. Cold air starts to push south and east tonight, changing rain to snow over most of northern Ohio, and then continues to work south, switching rain to snow in parts of Ohio south of I-70 through the day. We continue to see potential for heavy rain in far southern Ohio. All told, over the 2 day period, we look for snow totals of 8-16″ from I-70 north. I-70 south can be 2″-8″, and far southern Ohio may get away with a coating to an inch, as snow only is an issue as the precipitation ends. However, liquid equivalent precipitation will be over 2-2.5″ throughout the southern half of the state, so in areas that see smaller snow totals, we will be making that up with moderate to heavy rain. The maps below show an updated look at snow potential for today and total liquid equivalent precipitation. Be safe!

We are much colder for Friday and that holds through the weekend. Arctic air takes control, and we will see temps similar to midweek last week. Clouds are around to start on Friday, but we expect quick clearing. Mostly sunny skies dominate the weekend in the cold air.

Mixed clouds and sun expected Monday through Thursday of next week. Temps will not be as cold, but seasonal monday and tuesday. We see a significant push of moderating air for Wednesday and Thursday, which should facilitate some snow melt. For next Friday, as have a system passing by to the north over the Great Lakes, and that can bring scattered snow showers to MI and down into the northern half of Ohio. At this point we have to allow for some accumulations, perhaps up to an inch or two, but admittedly, this system is quite far out on the horizon, and likely will change greatly before we get there. Clearly the main focal point of the forecast this morning is on the heavy rain and snow over the next 2 days.