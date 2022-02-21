Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 21, 2022

Share Facebook

A significant warm up is underway over the state today, with strong southwest flow dominating our weather. This will push temps to well above normal levels, triggering a significant amount of melt and sloppy conditions. Generally, through, we will see that sloppiness get worse, with rain on the way for tomorrow. Overall, we still have way too much most rue in our 7 day forecast. We dry down this weekend and potentially next week, but that is due to a huge incursion of cold, dry, polar air that potentially puts us in the deep freeze for that period. More on that in a moment.

Rain tomorrow will bring .3″-1.3″ to the entire state. The map below shows our breakdown in coverage. Really, with the melt coming on by the warm temps today, this will be overkill. Temps stay warm enough all the way through sunset tomorrow to keep precipitation in the rain part of the range.

We cool down for Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. On Thursday we may have to deal with a small amount of rain down in far southern and SW OH, but the rest of the state stays dry. We should be back ,to normal and slightly below normal levels for temps Wednesday and Thursday.

A strong storm complex lifts up from the southwest for overnight Thursday night and Friday. This will bring the potential for rain and snow back to Ohio. Liquid precipitation totals have the potential to be from .25″-1.25″ over the entire state, but we are not calling who gets snow accumulations, rain, or even some snow yet. Those determinations will happen later this week as we zero in on the track, of the low.

Brutally cold air comes in behind that system to finish the week and weekend. We expect polar air to be on the move, sitting right over the top of us for the weekend, and then a reinforcing shot of arctic air again on monday into early Tuesday. We could be looking at the coldest air of the year, if things stay the way we see them right now. The good news is that we stay dry through that period, with no new precipitation. Temps may not moderate at all until closer to the end of that first week of March.