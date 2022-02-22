Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 22, 2022

Share Facebook

Rain falls over Ohio today, bring way too much water to our state. We expect rain totals for today to be between half and 2″, with the heaviest in central and SW OH, followed closely by NE Ohio. Rain will be with us all day. Temps stay mild through the overnight as the moisture ends. We start the day tomorrow relatively mild, but see cold air racing in. We turn out partly sunny through the day. The map below shows rain today.

Thursday will feature more clouds, first in southern Ohio where we can see some scattered light rain showers, then in central Ohio midday and afternoon, where we may see sprinkles and flurries. The best place to catch some sun Thursday will be in far northern tier counties. Our next system moves into Ohio Thursday night and continues to bring precipitation through Friday midday. We expect rain and snow, with rain totals in southern Ohio running from .25″-1.25″, and snow from US 30 north likely totaling 2″-4″.

We move to dramatically colder air to finish the week from Friday night through Monday. Temps will be well below normal. We should see some sun and be precipitation free, but this is a brutal cold airmass. We are not as cold for tuesday through next Friday, but we are still below normal. We will not return to the kind of warm air we are seeing today until the second week of March at the earliest. Mother nature making sure we know it is still winter.