Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 23, 2022

Colder air move in over the state today, behind the moisture laden system that brought us rain yesterday. Most of northern and central OH will be colder today, while some temperate air remains in far southern parts of the state. We see partly to mostly sunny skies dominating for today. Tomorrow, clouds move into southern Ohio and we have to keep an eye out for a few sprinkles. Clouds will be with us off and on all day over the southern third of Ohio for your Thursday.

Our next system lifts up into Ohio overnight tomorrow night through Friday afternoon. Rain and snow are likely. From US 30 southward, we expect rain totals of .25″-1″. North of US 30, we see the potential for wet snow, with 1″-4″ potential. Coverage of precipitation Thursday night through Friday afternoon will be 100%. The map below shows liquid equivalent precipitation. Remember, in the north, this will be wet snow or rain mixing with and changing to wet snow, as we see it now.

Arctic air pushes in for Friday night, and will stay in control through the weekend. We see temps well below normal. Now, we should see sunshine dominate for the weekend as well, which will mitigate some of the cold air, and we are also seeing the airmass turn out less intense vs. earlier thoughts. Still, we are in for a very chilly weekend over all.

Temps monday will not be as cold, and then Tuesday through Friday we expect a nice moderating surge overall. This will take temps back to normal and slightly above normal levels, easing the concern about a longer term cold snap. We should see good sun, with limited precipitation potential. There is a good slug of clouds coming for tuesday night into early Wednesday, and then clouds early Friday as well. However, our next round of moisture may not come until a cold front passes late next Friday into Saturday the 5th.