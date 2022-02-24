Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 24, 2022

Share Facebook

Clouds around today, and moisture is returning to Ohio overnight tonight and tomorrow. Today the clouds may trigger a few sprinkles or flurries in central Ohio at times, but nothing more. We are chilly through the day today.

Moisture moves into SW Ohio late this afternoon, and then continues to expand north and east through the rest of the night. We are expecting rain in a large part of the state. From US 30 southward we expect .25″-1″ of rain, and over the norther part of the state ,we can see 1-4″ of wet snow. There is some potential for ice in a thin band between rain and snow. Also, colder air is diving southward relatively quickly tomorrow morning, while moisture is still hanging out over SW Ohio. So, we also need to watch out for precipitation ending as a bit of wet snow with accumulations as well in SW OH. Overall, it will be a bit of a mess Friday morning through midday. The maps below show total liquid precipitation, and then snow potential from tonight through tomorrow midday.

Clouds will try and break up late Friday afternoon, as cold air begins to dominate. Arctic high pressure sits over us all weekend, bringing mostly sunny skies, but well below normal temps. The chill lasts into Monday, but may not be as severe.

Tuesday through Friday we see partly to mostly sunny skies and moderating temps. Right now, the threat of moisture for Friday is staying farther north over MI and Ontario. However, we will not rule out a move south to start the weekend, At this point we think we can squeeze out at least 6 precipitation free days from this weekend through the end of next week.