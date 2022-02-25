Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 25, 2022

Share Facebook

We have a sloppy and very wintery start to our day today, as the remains of a weather system exit Ohio this morning. This system cam in last night, bringing a good deal of the state rain, and northern areas wet snow. We are also dealing with ice that accumulated in spots over central Ohio. This morning, we are down to the last little bits of this system, as it moves off to the east. That being said, we look for chance of snow in the north and west (even SW) this morning and some lingering rain/freezing rain over southeastern Ohio before we get to midday. All told, moisture totals will end up right in our range of expectations for the event. This afternoon we should see clouds giving way to sun, especially late. The airmass coming in behind this system is very cold, but also very dry, so clouds will be breaking up quickly.

We are quite cold tonight through the weekend, with temps well below normal. The map below shows morning lows tomorrow morning. The chill stays through Monday, but admittedly we will not be as cold to start the week as we are this weekend. Then, from tuesday through Friday, we see much more moderate temps, as we climb to normal and above normal levels. We are fully dry through this entire period, meaning we stretch together 7 days of precipitation free weather. With the moderating temps midweek next week, we may actually see some slightly better evaporation and drying potential, but that will be combatted by a melting/thawing surface again.

Next weekend, we see clouds building on Saturday the 5th, and a front likely comes through later in the day into the 6th. This front looks to bring rain back to the state, and our preliminary totals range from .25″ to .75″, with coverage at 90%.