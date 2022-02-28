Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 28, 2022

Share Facebook

We have a vary nice week ahead of us by late February and early March standards. We will be fully dry today through Saturday afternoon. Temps will be normal to slightly above normal, and with full sunshine each day today through Friday, we will maximize the thaw potential through the week, March definitely will come in like a lamb.

Clouds will be in the increase late this coming Saturday. We will see rain develop over Ohio after midnight Saturday night through midday Sunday, about 12 hours worth of moisture threat. We expect no more than .25″-.5″ over 90% of the state. Clouds break up for sun later Sunday afternoon, and we are partly cloudy Sunday evening before clouds return. A second wave of moisture comes up from the SW for monday of next week. That round of moisture can bring .25″-1″ of rain potential, although a large part of the state may stay under .75″. We expect overall moisture coverage on Monday to be 95%. Two day rain totals are shown below, for the Saturday night-Sunday wave and the Monday feature as well.

Behind that moisture early next week, we return to dry, rain free weather over all of the state, although we are colder. Temps may be below normal for Tuesday and Wednesday to finish the 10 day forecast window. However, we see the extended period starting warmer, as temps look to moderate the last half of next week, and we still stay mostly dry too for next Thursday and Friday.