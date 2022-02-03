Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 3, 2022

Share Facebook

A major weather system continues its trek across the state today, with a second wave of moisture coming up from the Southwest. We will be mild enough for rain a good chunk of the day in far south to southeast third of the state. However, cold air will remain steadfast in its slow march to the southeast, and we feel eventually, we will see rain end as snow in the far southeast as well, albeit perhaps not before the nighttime hours tonight. The rest of the state sees a slight southern shift of the axis of heaviest snow/precipitation potential today, with 2″-10″ of additional snow possible. The heaviest will be along a line now from Cleveland to Cincinnati. NW areas may escape today with very little additional snow. The map below shows 24 hour snow potential from this morning through sunrise tomorrow.

While precipitation winds down in some areas through tomorrow morning and midday, clouds do not look to be as quick to break here. Far NW Ohio may turn out partly sunny tomorrow, but the rest of the state can expect a mix of clouds and sun at best. We do turn out mostly sunny for the weekend, though, both Saturday and Sunday. Temps will be much colder, with well below normal highs and perhaps a run to near zero or below for overnight lows.

Temps are not as cold for next week, and we stay partly to mostly sunny Monday through at least Thursday. We are near normal on our temps. Late in the week we cant rule out a bit of snow Friday afternoon/evergreening, mostly east and south, but we expect little to no accumulation. Clouds and some lake effect can pop up for us on Saturday the 12th.