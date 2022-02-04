Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 4, 2022

Share Facebook

The worst of the winter storm is past us today, but that does not mean we are totally done. In fact, we think we will be working through some lingering light snow and flurry action over most of the state for a large part of the day, even through the best precipitation is to our east over the Appalachians. We wont rule out an additional coating to an inch or two today. Clouds dominate most of the day, but may break later this afternoon in far NW Ohio. In addition, much colder air is blasting in and will be in control now through the weekend. Strong north flow holds through the overnight. The north and northwest winds can trigger lake effect now potential coming all the way off of Lake MI in NW Ohio overnight tonight, and off of Lake Erie in northeast OH. The lake snows will be done near daybreak in the northwest, and closer to noon in the NE. We do not expect significant accumulations out of that lake snow. The map below shows snow potential for the day today, through midnight tonight.

The rest of the weekend turns out partly to mostly sunny but cold. High pressure dominates all weekend, but winds will start to turn to the south as we move onto the backside of the high Sunday afternoon.

We expect a decent amount of sunshine daily and dry weather Monday through Thursday of next week. Temps will not be as cold, turning out mostly seasonal over the week. A clipper like system sweeps through Friday, bringing a chance of light snow and flurries and a coating to an inch of snow accumulation.

Next Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun, but we gear up for another potential winter storm next Sunday the 13th. The current projected track of the low puts rain in over southern OH, and snow north and northwest, However, like this past system, it will come down to track of the low, and we expect significant changes in our outlook on timing, duration and strength between now and when we get there next weekend.