Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 7, 2022

We have a mostly dry week ahead of us this week as temperatures start to ease just a bit higher. We are not looking at any overly significant warming like we saw last Tuesday into Wednesday, but we will not be in the deep freeze either. In fact, sunshine will be abundant most of the next 3 days. Today, tomorrow and Wednesday turn out partly to mostly sunny, and that will help to produce some minor snow melt on sun strength alone. As an aside, sun strength currently is about 2.5 times higher than what it was back on December 21st (the winter solstice). So we are headed the right direction.

Thursday features more clouds, but no precipitation. Clouds will actually thicken late in the day, ahead of our next frontal passage. That fast moving front sweeps through Friday into early Saturday, and will likely trigger some minor snows. We are projecting the state can see a coating to 2 inches with 80% coverage. The map below shows our thoughts on snow from late morning Friday through sunrise Saturday. Its not a lot, but we do expect something, even though there could be some changes between now and when the system actually gets here.

Behind the front, we take a little while to break free of clouds Saturday, perhaps waiting until later afternoon to clear out. Most of that will be dur to strong winds out of the north, and the lake effect clouds coming from that flow pattern. In fact, we likely will see some lake effect snow potential in north central and especially northeast OH. Sunday will turn out mostly sunny.

Monday and Tuesday feature full sun, and temps begin to moderate quickly. We expect above normal temps Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. However our next system comes in that moderating airmass as well, Rain showers are possible from midday next Wednesday on into early Thursday. The combination of melting snow from the warmer air surge and the rain will lead to a sloppy mess as we exit the 10 day forecast window and go into the extended period. However, we look for cold air to return in the extended period and snow can return closer to the 19th and 20th.