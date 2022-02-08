Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 8, 2022

Share Facebook

Better sunshine potential today, and we should not be as cold. Southwest winds emerge today, allowing temps to moderate substantially late afternoon and evening, at least over the west central and southwest part of the state. Any moderation is short lived, though, as cold air returns quickly tomorrow and Thursday. With it, we see more clouds tomorrow, and a good deal of clouds for Thursday. A frontal system moves quickly through the region on Friday, bringing the potential for light, wet snow. Right now, we see the potential for a coating to an inch or two, starting Friday midday and going up to midnight, and covering 80% of Ohio. The map below shows updated thoughts on potential, but we are not putting an official forecast out until tomorrow.

Behind the system, we are much colder for the weekend. Temps will be below normal as Canadian high pressure settles across the state, parking on top of us early Sunday morning. But, we see good sunshine through that cold push.

Temps begin to moderate on monday, and then we see significant warming net Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds increase with the warm air tuesday night and Wednesday, but we also see some pretty good snow melt over the state. That will start to make things sloppy .Adding to that, rain develops later Wednesday and continues through Thursday. Currently, we are expecting half to 1.5″ rains over 100% of Ohio, leading to a very wet, sloppy mess. Behind this system, it looks like cold air will return sharply…next Friday cold air will be diving as far south as the Big Bend area in TX through the entire Great Plains. That leads us to expect a sharply colder start to the 11-16 day forecast window next Friday and that should extend through the President’s Day holiday weekend.