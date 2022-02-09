Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 9, 2022

Share Facebook

We see colder air move back into the state today, as north flow dominates across the Great Lakes. That likely brings more clouds into the area today, but we still can see some sun. Overnight tonight through tomorrow morning we cant rule out scattered light snow showers and flurries, particularly in central and southern Ohio. We do not expect big accumulations, but could see a coating to an inch with about 40% coverage. That leads to more clouds tomorrow than today, but we are keeping an eye on clouds breaking perhaps late afternoon, leading to a clear and colder overnight period.

A frontal system moves through on Friday, bringing snow potential. Right now we are looking for a coating to an inch or two over 80% of Ohio starting midday and going through the overnight. All action should be done by sunrise Saturday morning, but clouds will hold through most of the day Saturday, with only limited sun. Much colder air is settling in behind this system for the weekend. Sunday starts sunny but very cold, and then clouds quickly return in the afternoon. We are bringing snow back with a new disturbance after midnight Sunday night through monday midday. This disturbance triggers light snow and flurries, mostly flurries, but that can bring a fresh dusting to half an inch. We clear out monday night.

Tuesday will be sunny an much warmer. Significant snow melt happens Tuesday and Wednesday, with temps above normal. But the Warm temps bring moisture as well. Rain starts after midnight Wednesday night, and then continues all the way through Thursday. Yes, we are still looking at all rain, with rain totals of half to 1.5″ and coverage of 100%. The map below shows rain potential from this system as we see it today. Much colder air returns behind the rain to finish the 10 day period for next Friday through the weekend. Canadian high pressure dominates.