Ohio NRCS seeks new proposals for Conservation Innovation grants

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is seeking new proposals for cutting-edge projects that will provide new conservation opportunities through the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. In fiscal year 2022, Ohio will invest up to $300,000 for new CIG projects.

Ohio priorities in fiscal year 2022 include urban agriculture, soil health, water quality, and forestry-based sustainable natural ecosystems. Projects may be farm-based, multi-county, small watershed or statewide in scope. For additional information, please contact Ohio CIG program manager Cheryl Rice at cheryl.rice@usda.gov or search for the latest postings at Grants.gov. An upcoming webinar for CIG applicants is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. ET. Interested attendees can join via the below link or phone number:

Meeting Link: https://bit.ly/3rHA4gS

Phone number: +1 202-650-0123, 203371432# / Phone Conference ID: 203 371 432#

All non-federal entities and individuals are invited to apply, with the sole exception of federal agencies. Projects may be between one and three years in duration. The funding minimum for a single award is $50,000 and the funding maximum for a single award is $150,000.

Awards made through this announcement will be executed through a grant agreement between NRCS and the awardee. CIG utilizes Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) funding. Entities or individuals involved in CIG funded projects must be EQIP-eligible.

Potential applicants should review funding opportunity number USDA-NRCS-OH-CIG-22-NOFO0001135 for more specific information. Applications must be submitted electronically through Grants.gov by March 28, 2022. More information on the CIG program, including a link to application materials and submission procedures, can be found on the Ohio NRCS​ CIG webpage.