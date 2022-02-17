Ohio to Celebrate Give FFA Day Feb. 24

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Funds raised on Give FFA Day will provide critical support for thousands of FFA members during National FFA Week.

Members of Ohio’s agricultural community are encouraged to join the movement and show their support for FFA and agricultural education on Thursday, Feb. 24. Contributions will support various statewide programming including student award programs, the recruitment and retention of current and future agricultural educators, Ohio FFA Camp, the Ohio FFA officer team and general activities and initiatives. Donors can designate their gift to which of these areas that matter to them most.

In addition, Sunrise Cooperative, an agricultural and energy cooperative in Ohio, will match gifts, up to $25,000, to the Ohio FFA Foundation to help donations make twice the impact.

For more than 94 years, the organization has strived to make a positive difference in students’ lives through agricultural education.

“FFA has helped me believe in myself and showed me how important it is to believe in others. I was pushed out of my comfort zone more times than I can count, and before I knew it, I was accomplishing more than I ever dreamed I could,” said Cassie Mavis, a Fairfield FFA member who is currently serving as a state vice president at large.

Those individuals who participate in this annual day of giving will be investing in the future of Ohio FFA members, like Mavis, the FFA organization and the agriculture industry.

“I’ve seen countless times how involvement in FFA can transform a student’s life by helping them develop crucial life and career skills,” said Jessica Parrish, executive director of the Ohio FFA Foundation. “This is only possible because of the generosity of former members, parents, industry leaders and community supporters. I hope you’ll join the movement and help us continue to grow the next generation of leaders who will change the world.”

On the morning of Feb. 24, all are invited to join the second virtual Give FFA Day Coffee Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. Attendees will hear from key Ohio FFA stakeholders via Zoom about how they can support FFA members. Registration is available at ohioffa.org/give-ffa-day.

To add to the excitement, the first 50 donors to join the Ohio FFA Foundation’s monthly giving program on Feb. 24 will receive a “Proud to Support the Future of Agriculture” coffee mug. Monthly gifts can be as low as $5 with a transaction processing fee automatically applied each month.

Individuals can join the Give FFA Day movement by giving online on Feb. 24. Gifts can also be mailed to the Ohio FFA Foundation at 717 A East 17th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43211. More information about the day can be found at ohioffa.org/give-ffa-day.