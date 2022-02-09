Share Facebook

Ohio State University (OSU) Extension will host the 7th Annual East Ohio Women in Agriculture Conference. The conference is planned for Friday, March 25 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum, 3266 Dyewood Road SW, Carrollton, OH 44615. All women and young women (high school age) who are interested, involved in, or want to become involved with food, agricultural, or natural resources production or small business are encouraged to attend.

East Ohio Women in Ag Conference 2022 Flyer

The conference program features a networking fair and sixteen breakout sessions presented by OSU Extension educators, producers, and partner agencies. Sessions this year are focused around four themes: Natural Resources, Plants & Animals, Home & Family, and Special Interest (includes break-out with Ohio FFA State Officers). The conference keynote will be led by Bridget Britton, OSU Extension Behavioral Health Field Specialist. She and her team will lead participants through “Stoic or Stressed? Talking through difficult topics in a safe space.”

Registered participants, community organizations, or businesses interested in sponsorship can contact 740-461-6136.

Interested individuals can register for the conference online at go.osu.edu/eowia2022. Cost of the conference is $55 for adult participants and $30 for students. Conference fee includes conference participation, breakfast, lunch, and conference handouts. Deadline for registration is Friday, March 11. For additional information, please contact Emily Marrison, OSU Extension Coshocton County at 740-622-2265.

Stay connected with the Ohio Women in Agriculture Learning Network on Facebook @OHwomeninag or subscribe to the Ohio Women in Agriculture blogsite at u.osu.edu/ohwomeninag .