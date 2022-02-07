Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 238 | Ohio Restaurant Association

Share Facebook

John Barker, President & CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association joins us to talk about the impact of COVID-19 to Ohio’s foodservice industry and the impact of food price inflation. Plus, Dale has an update with Robert Fox of CoBank, Matt visits with Jason Williamson of Williamson Crop Insurance, and Dale has a report with Wesley Haun of Tiger Sul Products. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!