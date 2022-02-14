Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 239 | ARM gears up for busy spring

February 14, 2022

Larry Davis of Ag Resource Management (ARM) joins Dusty, Matt and Kolt on the podcast to discuss some upcoming financial dates and deadlines. Dale has reports with Bill Even, CEO of the National Pork Board and Gene Noem, President of the National Pork Board. Matt visits with Steve Lerch of Story Arc Consulting, the keynote speaker at the Ohio Pork Congress last week.

