This was taken over Lake Erie during a July 15, 2019 flight to assist in improvements to the NOAA Harmful Algal Bloom forecast. The flyovers are done in collaboration with researchers at NASA Glenn. (Zachary Haslick, Aerial Associates Photography Inc.)

Upcoming Western Lake Erie Basin conservation practices public input meeting

February 17, 2022 Country Life, Top Headlines Leave a comment

By Rachel Cochran, Ohio State University Extension

Join OSU Extension’s Water Quality Associates on Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 10-11 a.m. for a public input meeting regarding on-farm conservation practices. This webinar is aimed toward farmers in the Western Lake Erie Basin who farm or live near our target watersheds. This virtual webinar will allow OSU’s Water Quality team to hear directly from farmers and landowners to guide local watershed planning efforts and funding priorities. What conservation practices do you want to learn more about? Are there practices that you think may work for your farm, but you don’t know where to start? Are there practices you are interested in if additional funding or support becomes available? Join us for an informal discussion to talk about these topics.

Register for this webinar at www.go.osu.edu/inputmeeting, or contact a Water Quality Extension Associate to give your input if you can’t attend the meeting.

