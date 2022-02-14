USDA extends due date to March 7 for National Agricultural Classification Survey

Share Facebook

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) wants recipients of the National Agricultural Classification Survey (NACS) to know that there is still time to respond. Mailed last December to more than a million potential U.S. agricultural producers, the NACS collects data on agricultural activity and basic farm information. These data will be used to build a survey recipient list for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. Response to the NACS is required by federal law for all who receive the questionnaire, even if the recipient is not an active farmer or rancher. Questionnaires can be completed securely online at agcounts.usda.gov, by mail or phone. The response deadline is extended to March 7.

“Filling out the NACS is one of the most important steps to determining who should receive the Census of Agriculture questionnaire this fall,” said Barbara Rater, Census and Survey Division Director. “The influential Census of Agriculture dataset is used by many — from local and federal governments, to educators, researchers, agribusinesses, media and more — impacting decisions that affect producers, their farms, families, communities, industries, and the nation. Every producer should have a voice. Through the ag census, their voices will help shape the future of American agriculture.”

Ag producers who did not receive a NACS and do not currently receive USDA censuses and surveys can sign up to be counted at agcounts.usda.gov/getcounted. All information reported to NASS is kept confidential, protected by federal law. To learn more about NACS and the Census of Agriculture, visit nass.usda.gov/go/nacs.