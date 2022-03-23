2022 Between the Rows

We are excited to have another great lineup of farmers from around the state to share about the happenings on their operations throughout the 2022 growing season. This year we will be featuring on-farm reports from Nathan Birkmeier in Putnam County, Ryan Hiser in Fayette County, Joe Everett in Shelby County, and Kurt Wyler in Coshocton County.
