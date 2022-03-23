2022 Ohio Crop Progress Report

Keep up to date with Ohio’s crops in 2022. Crop Progress reports will be featured from April through the growing season and harvest of 2022. The reports typically are released on Mondays but will be on Tuesdays in the case of a Monday holiday.
