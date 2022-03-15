Anthony Wayne-Penta FFA Members Competed in the District 1 Agriscience Fair

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By: Mikalyn D’Amore, Anthony Wayne-Penta FFA

On March 4, 2022, four Anthony Wayne-Penta FFA members competed over Google Meet, at the District 1 Agriscience Fair. The students presented their Agriscience Research Projects to a panel of judges. They were then judged and placed in their respective category. Ronald Bischoff, Makalya Tellier, and Nick Watcha competed in the Social Systems category and Mikalyn D’Amore competed in the Environmental Systems category. Ronald Bischoff and Nick Watcha placed 1st, and Makayla Tellier and Mikalyn D’Amore placed 2nd in their prospective categories. Makalya Tellier said, “I am glad that I participated in the Agriscience Fair. It is a great experience, and it allows me to improve my public speaking skills.” Anthony Wayne FFA is a satellite of Penta Career Center.