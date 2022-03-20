Beef Expo back in full force

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

After major challenges in the last couple of years, the Ohio Beef Expo was back to full force at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus this weekend.

Showmanship

“It is a great crowd and it really is our first recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. We’re back to the numbers we saw in 2019 and it looks like we are actually way above those numbers. We sold out our trade show very early,” said Tom Karr, president of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association. “One of the things I enjoy is talking to the exhibitors in the trade show. They don’t mince any words. They say the Ohio Beef Expo is the place to be in the eastern part of the U.S. We have big numbers for the youth program, we have big numbers for the purebred cattle and big numbers for commercial cattle. It is very gratifying and it is a relief that we can bounce back from the adversity we saw in 2020 and 2021.”

Shorthorn royalty at the 2022 Ohio Beef Expo.

Friday of the Ohio Beef Expo featured the trade show, Judging Contest, Online Feeder Cattle Sale, Red Angus Parade, Angus Parade, Hereford Show, Shorthorn Show, Murray Grey Show, Youth Quality Assurance Training, the huge junior showmanship competition, and multiple breed sales. Saturday featured the Junior Market Show and several breed sales. The Junior Heifer Show was Sunday.

Red Angus Sale at the 2022 Ohio Beef Expo.

The Ohio Beef Expo is the premier event for Ohio’s beef industry attracting over 30,000 beef industry enthusiasts annually. Each Spring the Ohio Beef Expo provides attendees with a unique experience that brings education, breed sales, youth shows, industry retail opportunities and more together all in one centralized place at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, along with many volunteers, work together to make this event possible.