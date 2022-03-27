Breed show results from Beef Expo

The 34th Ohio Beef Expo was held March 17-20 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Four breeds held shows on Friday to display cattle being sold in the sales. The following are the results from the shows:
Miniature Hereford
Judge – Ray Ramsey, Greenfield, IN
Champion Bull – THF TB12 2721 – Brenna Thorson, Rudolph, Ohio
Reserve Champion Bull – ALL HIS WAYLON – All His Farm, Butler, Ohio
Champion Prospect Steer – EL THEO – Cayden Wood
Reserve Champion Prospect Steer – RDS FRITTER – Seamus Bly, Painesville, Ohio
Champion Female – WCR STLZ HF BELLA D01J ET – John Humphreys, Wolcott, IN
Reserve Champion Female – AAH SHE’S ALL CASH J001 ET – Anville Acres, Boonsboro, MD
Champion Market Steer – EL WOODY – Trenton Havenar, Piqua, Ohio
Reserve Market Steer – EZ THOR – Kylie McDonald, Greenville, Ohio
Shorthorn
Judge – Gene Steiner, Ohio
Champion Shorthorn Bull – Pleasant White Lightening – Pleasant View Farms, Given, WV
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Bull – MBCF Raising A “LiL” Kane – Maple Brook Farms, Ridgeway, Ohio
Champion ShorthornPlus Bull – KCE Wicked Pissah 094J – Kleine Cattle Enterprises, Middletown, IN
Reserve Champion ShorthornPlus Bull – Rainy Day Kamikaze – Rainy Day Shorthorns, Jerusalem, Ohio
Champion Shorthorn Female – Paradise Proud Fool 2103 ET – Paradise Cattle Company, Ashville, Ohio
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Female – DASC Cindy Beauty 2103 ET – Dasco Cattle Company, LLC, Republic, Ohio
Champion ShorthornPlus Female – JJB Moonstruck 428C ET – BIll Apple Cattle Company, Gowanda, NY
Reserve Champion ShorthornPlus Female – Agle Max Rosa – Agle Family Shorthorns, South Vienna, Ohio
Hereford
Judge – Ray Ramsey, Greenfield, IN
Champion Bull – UHF U14F Stetson U24H – Ralph E. Ullman & Son, Graysville, Ohio
Reserve Champion Bull – WD BAR S 3F Styles 1101 – Dunn Herefords, Cochranton, PA
Champion Female – UHF U14F Kenzie U03J – Ralph E. Ullman & Son, Graysville, Ohio
Reserve Champion Female – WD 7134 Lara 0134 – Dunn Herefords, Cochranton, PA
Champion Cow/Calf Pair – Church View 078 Corina 633H – J&L Cattle Services, Jeromesville, Ohio
Reserve Champion Cow/Calf Pair – CEW Omega Sensation 827 – Thornbriar Farm, Forest, Ohio
Murray Grey
Judge – Kevin Hinds, Newcomerstown, Ohio
Champion Bull – Circle S Boomerang – Circle S Stock Farms, Endeavor, WI
Reserve Champion Bull – Victory Eclipse of the Moon – Limestone Ridge Farm, Bedford, IN
Champion Female – Circle S Mitzy – Kristy Peters, Kewaskum, WI
Reserve Champion Female – LRF JASMINE – Kristy Peters, Kewaskum, WI
Champion Cow/Calf Pair – Circle S Mitzy/Stoney Creek Jenesis – Kristy Peters, Kewaskum, WI
Photos of the winners can be found HERE.