Celebrating a world of flavors

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

The 2022 theme for National Nutrition Month is Celebrate a World of Flavors. No matter the theme, most of the key messaging for National Nutrition Month stays consistent. Eat a variety of healthy foods from all the food groups, read nutrition facts, create grocery store lists, make healthful choices in dining out and seek credible nutrition advise from a registered dietitian, yada, yada, yada. These messages are nothing new in the 35-plus years I’ve been promoting nutrition. This year’s theme brought out a few new appealing ones relating to the cultures and flavors around the world.

Try new flavors and food from around the world

This might entail a little work for most of us. It means getting out of your home-on-the-range cooking skills and menu planning of meat and potatoes. It means more than going to the local cantina for a margarita and some chips and salsa. It means more than ordering Chinese takeout if you are lucky enough to have this available in your ‘hood. Ethnic food can add a lot of pizazz to the hum drum of your daily meals. The first step is locating a recipe. Recipe titles from other countries are unfamiliar to us, right. Start with Eatright.org which has printable recipes that feature suggestions from Asian and Indian Cuisine, Chinese Cuisine, Filipino, Latin and Middle Eastern.

Incorporate your favorite cultural food and traditions

This may include trying to duplicate some of your favorite dining out or take out in your own kitchen. Try using lean cuts of meat, poultry, and fish as your protein source. These new recipes will take you on food adventures of new ingredients, spices, and flavors. In more remote parts of the country, it may be difficult to find some of these unfamiliar items, so just choose a different recipe. Remember there are no bad foods, so rice, noodles and starchy veggies are not taboo. Choose, if possible, whole-grain noodles and brown rice to take your dishes to the next nutritional mountaintop. Watch a YouTube video on some new ethnic cooking technique. Hunt out music your recipe’s country to add some mood music to your meals.

Enjoy your meals with friends and family

This one has been a rough one the past couple of years through the pandemic. For some of us, nothing changed but for others, it’s been limited time with family and friends. It’s time to move that bus and get on with enjoying food with our friends and family. Start with another couple or family and move up to a dinner party! Try a rotating dinner party with a group of friends. Companionship, laughter, and good food will heal so much that has hurt our hearts and minds.

Celebrating ethnic flavors from around the world is a delicious way to feed ourselves, put a new spark in our mealtime, while we learn about new cultures and traditions. Off season is a great time to try incorporating some of these new flavors and recipes into your meals as well as inviting and enjoying them with your friends and family. For more info check out https://www.eatright.org/food/resources/national-nutrition-month where you can find additional printable handouts and videos on this stimulating topic. Last but not forgotten is my PSA… if you need credible nutrition advise, please ask your Doc for a referral to a Registered Dietitian (RD or RDN) in your area. Doing your own research? Make sure your Google search includes dietitian, that way you will not be getting fake or fad nutrition information. I can’t wait to try some of these new to me recipes below. I hope you’ll join me.

Eat Well & Healthy!

Shelly

Filipino Pancit Bihon

https://www.eatingwell.com/recipe/278296/filipino-pancit-bihon/

Ropa Vieja Gabriela Rodiles



Grilled Halloumi Salad

https://www.realsimple.com/food-recipes/browse-all-recipes/grilled-halloumi-salad-recipe

Za’atar Alton Brown

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/alton-brown/zaatar-recipe-1959755