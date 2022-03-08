Celebrating FFA Week with Northwestern FFA

Share Facebook

National FFA week is a busy week for every FFA chapter around the country. It is meant to be a week of celebrating the great and national organization that is the FFA. Northwestern FFA took time to celebrate the hard working members in several ways. To kick off the week, the school had spirit days. Our theme days were, Tuesday American day, Wednesday Groutfit day, Thursday Animal day, and Friday Farmer day. Each spirit day was in correlation to our Officer Opening Ceremonies. During the week members wrote thank you cards to their supporters and made tie blankets to donate to the Pregnancy Care Center in Wooster, Salvation Army, and a local Veterans home. The chapter also held an assembly on Tuesday, with middle school students with fun activities to promote agriculture and FFA. On Wednesday, we held our first annual supporter luncheon. Officers sent out invitations to local supporters and invited them to a “Supporter Luncheon” held in the Ag Shop. The chapter also hosted their annual teacher breakfast, where the chapter officers serve breakfast to the staff, bored members, and administration to show our appreciation for their hard work and support to our chapter. To finish off the week, the chapter also celebrated with a school-wide assembly with the high school students with many events. Students from every grade participated in milk chugging, tractor races, pool noodle-jousting, human hungry hungry hippos, plunger races, pie eating contests, and kissing a pig. Thank you to everyone who made this week a success!