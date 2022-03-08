Conference will focus on using manure, protecting environment

Share Facebook

Manure happens. And when it does, there are ways you can use it that help crops grow and yet also protect the environment.

That’s the premise of Waste to Worth 2022, set for April 18–22 near Toledo, which will share the latest science on animal agriculture and environmental stewardship.

Organized by the national Livestock and Poultry Environmental Learning Community (LPELC) and hosted by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), the conference brings together leading experts on manure use. Its theme is “Advancing Sustainability in Animal Agriculture.”

Speakers from CFAES will include:

Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State vice president for agricultural administration and dean of CFAES, who will give the conference’s welcoming address. CFAES’ many research and outreach areas include nutrient management, manure management, soil health, and water quality.

Chris Winslow, director of Ohio Sea Grant and The Ohio State University Stone Laboratory, who will share a history of water quality issues in Lake Erie. Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Lab, both of which are part of CFAES, work to study, teach about, and improve stewardship of Lake Erie.

Aaron Wilson, climate specialist with CFAES’ Ohio State University Extension outreach arm, who will discuss how climate change is changing agriculture. Wilson is also a research scientist with Ohio State’s Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center.

Tours, breakout sessions

Breakout sessions during the conference will cover topics such as soil health, nutrient reuse, manure treatment, manure application, sustainability initiatives, decision support tools, and water quality.

A day of tours will focus on the themes of “Field to Faucet,” “Poultry Plus,” and “Alternative Technologies and Treatments.”

Anyone interested in environmentally sustainable manure use is welcome to register to attend. This includes farmers, crop consultants, composting professionals, and environmental managers, among others.

The conference takes place at the Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center in the Toledo suburb of Oregon, located on the shore of Lake Erie. Attending virtually is also an option.

Registration details

Registration costs range from $275 for student registration, $300 for one-day registration, and $425 for full registration. The tours are an additional $25. Meals are included with registration. The costs are the same for attending in person or virtually.

Get further details about the conference, including the complete agenda and a link to register, at lpelc.org/waste-to-worth.

The conference is supported in part by a New Technologies for Agriculture Extension grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.