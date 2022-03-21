CTC presentations available online

Share Facebook

Video recordings are available from the Conservation Tillage Conference If you are interested in hearing the comments made firsthand.

Exclusive access to the presentation recordings is available until April 21 for $100. There were eight sessions with over 50 speakers covering corn/soybean production, nutrient management, cover crops, and precision ag. Crop Consultants needing CCA continuing education credits will find a QR code to record the credit for viewing a talk.

View the complete schedule and speakers list at https://ctc.osu.edu. To register to view the videos, go to https://go.osu.edu/cttc.