First generation cattle producers making a name for themselves

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

The year 2010 was transformative for Zane Gross. Not only was it the year he met his now-wife, Courtney, it was also the year he took a leap of faith and bought his first four heifers.

The first-generation cattleman got his start by taking 4-H and FFA projects to the county fair. After a few years of showing calves and steers, Gross realized he was particularly drawn to the production side of the business. In 2010, he purchased four Limousine/Angus crossbred heifers and brought them back to his family’s farm in Ashland. He raised calves for freezer beef for a few years before attending a dispersal sale in 2013, where Gross bought his first registered Angus cow, the foundation for his herd, Buckeye Creek Angus.

“I transitioned to an Angus herd because I really grew a passion for genetics,” Gross said. “The Angus breed has an advanced genetic database with good EPD tracking. Plus there’s the Angus-type market incentives, like Certified Angus Beef. It just was the best way for us to get started off on a good foot.”

The second generation is getting an early start working on the farm.

While neither of them had grown up around cattle, Gross and his wife both learned more about beef production when they majored in animal sciences at the Ohio State University. Zane started his college education at Ohio State ATI in neighboring Wooster.

“I only had a few cows at the time, but it was nice to be able to come home in the evenings and on weekends,” Gross said. “It was a balancing act for sure once we moved to Columbus. My parents helped us out a lot.”

After completing their bachelor’s degrees, the two moved back to Ashland and purchased the farm adjacent to Gross’ parents. Juggling college, internships and the cows was good practice for the family’s future. Today Zane and Courtney are joined by their two kids, Nolan and Sutton, in raising between 15 to 20 registered Angus cows, in addition to feeding out steers for freezer beef. Named after the couple’s beloved alma mater, as well as the buckeye trees growing on their farm, Buckeye Creek Angus’ main focus is to raise bulls and replacement heifers that complement commercial cattlemen’s herds. Every breeding decision has the goal of creating stock that increases other herds’ efficiency and adds value to future calves.

“We AI everything to try to make improvements to the herd faster,” Gross said. “In the last year or two we’ve really noticed an increase in our genetic level.”

Gross’ full-time position as the operations manager at E.R. Boliantz Co., a local packing plant, gives him a unique vantage point for his management practices. When feeder cattle are ready to be harvested, Gross is able to see his breeding decisions come to fruition, evaluating the carcasses himself.

“With this job, I get to see what an animal looks like in the barn but then I also get to see it on the rail,” Gross said. “You get to learn a lot that way.”

At work, he lines up the day for the packing plant, makes sure deliveries are ready and handles sales calls. It’s a job that requires many hats and long days.

“I work a lot of 10- or 11-hour days and then spend evenings and weekends here on the farm. It’s tough to keep it all up, but it’s worth it,” Gross said.

After over a decade of growing and learning within the cattle industry, Gross was recently honored by the Ohio Cattleman’s Association as the 2021 Young Cattleman of the Year. The award, according to the OCA, is given to “individuals or couples under the age of 40 who have demonstrated the initial stages of a successful beef operation and exhibited leadership potential.”

It’s an honor he had only hoped to achieve one day.

“To win the actual award meant a lot. It was really great going up on stage and accepting the award. But, I think it means more to me that someone thought highly enough of me and the work we’ve been doing to nominate me for the award,” Gross said. “It means we really are making a name for ourselves from nothing.”

In August 2021, Buckeye Creek Angus hosted the National Cattleman’s’ Beef Association and the OCA for a filming of an episode of the show Chef’s Roll. The organization Chef’s Roll Inc. partnered with NCBA to produce videos highlighting the pasture-to-plate relationship between cattle farmers and chefs. Each episode brought chefs to the farm, and then the farmer to the restaurant.

“It was a big opportunity for us to host that here,” Gross said. “We had chef Rocco Whalen from Cleveland come to the farm.”

Whalen is a chef and owner of multiple restaurant concepts, but is best known for his restaurant Fahrenheit.

“We showed him around the farm and talked to him about what we do here and then the next day we got to go eat at the restaurant, and film and take pictures there too,” Gross said.

One topic discussed at length on the show was sustainable beef practices.

“Sustainability, to me, is doing more with what we have. We can’t make more of the farm we have here, so taking care of the land and the soil and not taking too much from it is important,” Gross said.

“Rotating pastures has been really big for us. We have a handful of pastures now that we’ve acquired and we’ve really seen a big difference in the grass growth since implementing the rotations,” Gross said.

Gross has also started to inter-seed red clover in his pastures. The legume not only benefits the soil but also improved calves’ weaning weights. Genetics play a big role into Gross’ sustainability practices as well.

“We don’t want cattle that will require two times the amount of feed to get the same amount of product. The focus is definitely on more productive cattle,” Gross said.

Protecting waterways and proper manure management are integral environmental practices on the farm too. Gross also recently got a bale wrapper and some newer equipment, which has positively impacted hay palatability and body conditions of his cattle.

“Short term goals for us are to keep getting better at grass and manure management. We would love to expand in the future, but we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves,” Gross said.

To Buckeye Creek Angus, it’s about doing things right.

“The actions we take now are laying the ground work for the future. Getting the genetics dialed in, getting our facilities, and pastures all figured out is important, so when my kids are older, if they decide to pursue cattle production, they’ll have this option,” Gross said.

As the first generation, every year offers new lessons. But Gross looks forward to what the future holds for Buckeye Creek Angus, and for his family’s involvement in the beef industry.