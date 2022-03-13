Heritage rest and refuel day

Share Facebook

Employees in the agriculture industry, like many others, have faced the burden over the past two years of managing through COVID-19, labor and supply chain shortages, and other challenges. Heritage Cooperative’s board of directors and president/CEO recognize this and are providing a paid day off for all employees, full-time, part-time, and seasonal, to rest and refuel on March 18, 2022.

“The board of directors and I recognize the challenges our employees have faced over the past two years,” said Jeff Osentoski, president and CEO of Heritage Cooperative. “Our employees are the catalyst to our success, and we wanted to do something special for them, so we’re shutting down the company to provide them with an extra day off. This is our way of saying thank you.”

Most of the 40+ Heritage locations throughout Ohio will be closed on Friday, March 18, 2022. Those locations that remain open for specific customer needs will provide employees with their “Rest & Refuel Day” the following Friday.

For more information on Heritage Cooperative visit www.heritagecooperative.com.