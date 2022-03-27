How did increased 2021 exports impact the domestic cattle industry?

By Andrew Griffith, Assistant Professor, Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of Tennessee

A recent question I received had to do with what the record quantity and value of beef exports in 2021 really means to the domestic cattle industry.

The question was slightly more technical than this, however, the basic concept is that trading beef internationally provides a broader demand for domestically produced product. The more product that is moved, the more price is supported. From a value standpoint, it is all predicated on the price of beef, which is influenced by total demand for beef. This simply means eat more beef to support prices.

