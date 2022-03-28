Kimball Nominated for Honorary FFA State Degree

Share Facebook

Twin Valley South FFA Alumni member James ‘Jimmy’ Kimball has been selected to receive the Honorary State FFA Degree. Individuals that receive this honorary degree from the Ohio FFA Association are nominated and approved based on criteria set by the association. One nomination can be made per FFA chapter per year, and must reflect the nominee’s impact on agriculture or agriculture education. Speaking on Kimball’s influence on the Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA chapter, advisor Alison Derringer says,

“He’s filled in so many needed roles without hesitation. We felt this was a great way to thank him for all he does and continues to do.” Jimmy Kimball is an active member and the Treasurer of the Twin Valley South FFA Alumni, the group that provides significant

financial support for the chapter. He has also spent time as a Livestock Judging coach, trip chaperone, and assisted in multiple community service projects the chapter has been a part of. Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA has been supported and made better because of his contributions to agriculture. The chapter is proud to support Jimmy Kimball at the Ohio State FFA Convention as he receives the Honorary State FFA Degree in May.