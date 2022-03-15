Members of Class XII graduate from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER program

Share Facebook

Eight farmers and agribusiness professionals from around Ohio recently graduated from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Institute Class XII. The elite leadership program was started in 2008 to help agricultural advocates gain influence over public policy issues that impact their businesses and communities.

Class XII graduates are Brian Herringshaw of Bowling Green, Paige Hunt of Delta, Camille Klick of Massillon, Krysti Morrow of McConnelsville, Christine Snowden of New Albany, Melanie Strait-Bok of Ney, Greg Tholen of Lynchburg and Emily Warnimont of Findlay.

Over the course of a year, Class XII participants learned from experts on how to become better leaders and advocates for the agricultural industry, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking and communications. They learned about public policy matters important to their local communities, as well as the state, nation and world. They visited Washington, D.C. where they learned about national and global issues, and they visited diverse agricultural operations in California so they could better understand the differences and similarities in agriculture from state to state.

Partnering with Ohio Farm Bureau on AgriPOWER Class XII were Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, Ohio Corn and Wheat, Ohio Pork Council, Ohio Soybean Council, Stark County Farm Bureau, Deerfield Ag Services and Trans Ova Genetics.

Applications are now being accepted for AgriPOWER Class XIII. Deadline to apply is April 22. To apply and learn more about AgriPOWER, visit ofbf.org/agripower.