Miami East-MVCTC FFA Agricultural Power Diagnostics Team Competes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Matthew Osting and Braden Zekas recently competed in the State Agricultural Power Diagnostics (formerly known as Tractor Trouble Shooting) Career Development Event hosted by the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. Matthew and Braden are both members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter at Miami East High School.

During the contest the team troubleshot two bugs in each of five tractors. They had to identify the problems and fix them in less than twenty minutes. Prior to the contest they took a test over tractor maintenance and repair.

A special appreciation goes to coaches and helpers for the training of the team. The lead coach was Denny Zerkle, Lost Creek Repair. The team also had practice sessions with Jarrett Winner and Family, Brent and Christine Pence of Lynn Allen Farms, Apple Farm Service in Covington, Mr. Dan Schmeising at Upper Valley Career Technology Center, Bobcat of Troy, HG Violet Equipment in Delphos, and Farmers Equipment in Urbana.

The team attended the recognition banquet at the University of Northwestern Ohio and were joined by parents and supporters.

The team placed 4th in the state out of 15 teams. For their placing, both Matthew and Braden will each receive a $5,000 scholarship to the University of Northwestern Ohio. They earned a banner for the agriculture classroom.