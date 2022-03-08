Miami East-MVCTC March FFA Member of the Month

Share Facebook

The March 2022 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Matthew Osting. He is a junior and third year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. His parents are John and Duanna Osting of Troy.

Matthew was selected because he is a member of the state qualifying Agricultural Power Diagnostics Career Development team. He is also receiving the State FFA Degree at the upcoming State FFA Convention. His Supervised Agricultural Experience includes job placement on a Lynn Allen Farm, a local feed, hay, and livestock farm.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.