MILTON-UNION MVCTC FFA ATTENDS CO-ALLIANCE CAREER DAY 

Milton-Union MVCTC FFA chapter attended the Co-Alliance Career Day on March 16th, in Eldorado, Ohio. The group learned all about all the different operations that are in the company. Some of the operations included: applications, technology, dispatch, grain, propane/fuel movement, and soil sampling. Our members who attended were Dawson Tinnerman, Zachary Lovin, Karlee Thomas, Emma Deeter, Savannah Smith, Jennifer Riquelme, Zebulon Hines, William Johns, Karson Bechtel, Colin Fogle, Ian Coffey, and Jordan Zizert.
