National Ag Day March 22

The Agriculture Council of America (ACA) will celebrate National Agriculture Day on March 22, 2022. This will mark the 49th anniversary of National Ag Day which is celebrated in classrooms and communities across the country. The theme for National Ag Day 2022 is “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.”

On March 22, 2022, the ACA will host a virtual Ag Day event and events in Washington, DC. Additionally, the ACA will bring approximately 100 college students to Washington “virtually” to deliver the message of Ag Day to the Hill. A core leadership team of college students will attend events in DC. Another exciting feature of Ag Day 2022 is the Celebration of Modern Agriculture on the Mall, March 21 and 22.

These events honor National Agriculture Day and mark a nationwide effort to tell the true story of American agriculture and remind citizens that agriculture is a part of all of us. Many agricultural associations, corporations, students and government organizations involved in agriculture are expected to participate.

National Ag Day is organized by the Agriculture Council of America. The ACA is a nonprofit organization composed of leaders in the agricultural, food and fiber community, dedicating its efforts to increasing the public’s awareness of agriculture’s role in modern society.

The National Ag Day program encourages every American to:

• Understand how food and fiber products are produced

• Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products

• Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy

• Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry

In addition to the events on March 22, the ACA will once again feature the Ag Day Essay Contest. The winning essay will be presented on National Ag Day.

To commemorate the occasion, here are some Ohio Ag facts:

• The food and agriculture cluster contributes $123.8 billion to Ohio’s economy.

• Ohio is one of the largest egg-farming states in the country with over 10 billion eggs produced and is eighth in turkey production.

• Sheep are the most versatile farm animal, producing meat, wool, and milk.

• Ohio is No. 1 in hardwood furniture production.

• Almost 95% of OSU’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences graduates are placed into employment or continue their education within six months.

• Beef is one powerful protein and a great source of zinc and iron.

• The total economic impact of dairy products produced and sold in Ohio is $30.6 billion, with an industry total of 133,200 jobs.

• Members of Ohio AgriBusiness Association include the manufacturers, suppliers and service providers for the agricultural community.

• Ohio is fifth in the nation in craft beer production with an economic impact of $3.4 billion.

• Pig farmers are committed to producing safe food, protecting the environment, protecting public health and contributing to local communities

• Ohio is the sixth largest soybean-producing state in the country.

• The total economic impact of forest products produced and sold in Ohio is $27 billion.

• The Agricultural Technical Institute at OSU is ranked No. 1 best community college in America.

• There are approximately 3,300 veterinarians practicing in Ohio. 85 of 88 counties have at least one veterinarian.

• The Ohio AgriBusiness Association is one of the oldest trade associations in Ohio, originally established in 1880.

• Ohio ranks first in Swiss cheese and sour cream production, second in low-fat cottage cheese production and eleventh in milk production.

• Ohio is fifth in organic farms in the nation.

• Ohio is the ninth largest in pork production.

Visit www.agday.org for more information on National Ag Day.