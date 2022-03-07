Nematology on plant and soil health

By Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Adapted from C.O.R.N., 2022-05

“If all the matter in the universe except the nematodes were swept away, our world would still be dimly recognizable . . .” Nathan Cobb (1915)

If nematodes are so abundant, why do we know so little about them?

The Plant Nematology Lab (PLNTPTH 6002.02) and The Department of Plant Pathology invite everyone to our nematology panel in-person and via Zoom.

Prestigious nematologists and scientists will answer your questions about nematodes and the impact of nematology, particularly on plant and soil health.

Do not miss the opportunity to ask your questions to Drs. Greg Tylka, Terry Niblack, Chris Taylor, and Tom Mitchell.

Join us to learn more about these fascinating animals!

MONDAY, MARCH 7, 3:00 – 4:00 PM EST – PANEL

Panelists also available for informal discussion, 4:00 – 4:30 PM

In-person location: Kottman Hall 102 [2021 Coffey Rd., Columbus, OH 43210]

Zoom: register here! [link: http://go.osu.edu/nema_panel_osu_2022]

Contacts: lopez-nicora.1@osu.edu and lewandowski.52@osu.edu