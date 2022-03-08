Northwestern FFA Competes in District Ag Sales Contest

Share Facebook

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter competed in the District 3 Ag Sales contest held at Northwestern High School. Jadeyn Berry, Dugan McLaughlin, Ava Stoller, Kade Tegtmeier, Taylor Wurst, and Mallory Gilbert all participated. The ag sales contest teaches FFA members about the aspects of selling a product, as well as marketing techniques. Participants are scored on their ability to overcome objections during a sales presentation, a customer relations practicum, and a written test pertaining to marketing.

The team placed 1st overall in the district, with Tegtmeier placing 1st, Stoller 3rd, and McLaughlin 4th individually. The team will be advancing to the state contest held on March 14th. Good luck at State!