Northwestern FFA Competes in the District Public Speaking Contest

On Wednesday, February 9th, 2022, three members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter competed in the District Public Speaking contest held at Glen Oak High School.

Taylor Wurst participated in the Advanced Prepared Speech Contest. She prepared a 5-7 minute speech to present at the contest, as well as answered questions about her topic. Her topic was “Drug Use in Horses.” Throughout her speech, Wurst explained different medications used in horses and their effects. Following her presentation there was a questioning period of 5 minutes. In the contest, she placed 1st.

Kayla Cutter participated in the Beginning Prepared Speech Contest. Her 4 to 6 minute speech topic was, “Body Language of a Leader.” She explained different types of body languages and how they are presented in leaders. Following her presentation there was a 5 minute questioning period about her speech. She placed 2nd.Kelsee Smith competed in the FFA Creed speaking contest. This contest is based on a member’s knowledge of the FFA Creed, as well as their ability to present the creed. Following her presentation was a 5 minute questioning period about the FFA Creed. She placed 3rd in the competition.

Wurst will move onto the State Competition on Saturday, March 5th in Marysville, Ohio. Good luck!