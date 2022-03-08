Northwestern FFA Goes Tubing at Snow Trails with Local Chapters

Share Facebook

On Monday, February 7, 2022, the Northwestern-Wayne FFA Chapter traveled to Snow Trails to go tubing with other FFA chapters from around the area. Members who attended the event from Northwestern were Jadeyn Berry, Hanna Wilson, Mallory Gilbert, Lauren Vaughan, Hayden Cline, Melanie Imhoff, Westlea Stoltz, Kade Tegtmeier, Kaleb Badger, Chet McNeil, Case Hickson, Haley Caldwell, Taylor Wurst, Caeden Graham, and Kirsten Boreman. Along with the chapter, Smithville, Triway, The Wayne County Career Center, West Holmes, Hillsdale, Loundville, East Holmes, and Norwayne all attended. Members went tubing together, met new people, and enjoyed pizza! A total of 234 FFA members attended this event!