Northwestern FFA Hosts Annual Greenhand and Chapter Awards Ceremony

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On February 8th, 2022, the Northwestern FFA Chapter held their annual Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremony. The purpose of this ceremony is to award first and second year members for all their hard work in the program. There were many members of our chapter that received their Greenhand Degree. This is a degree given to first-year students who have demonstrated that they have a thorough understanding of the history and purpose of FFA and they have a supervised agricultural experience. Members also are required to recite the FFA creed and answer questions regarding the creed. The members who received this degree were, Mallory Bloom, Devan Bresson, Claire Bucholz, Brooklyn Buzzard, Adelynne Cassidy, Kaylee Cherry, Alberto Collado, Addy Connelly, Emma Connelly, Makenna Connelly, Nickolas Coots, Trig Dupre, Harper Flores, Braiden Franks, Cheyenne Friend, Caleb Frontz, Carsyne Frybarger, Samantha Herman, Kace Hixson, Chad Houck, Kate Johnson Jesse Kimble, Nevaeh Kirk, Danny McClure, Chet McNeil, Evan McKay, Arayah Nussbaum, Gabriella Riedel, Mia Rosales, Collin Rouse, Hayden Sigler, Kelsee Smith, Wesley Stoltz, and Garrett Way. All of these members achieved all the requirements and were awarded their Greenhand Degrees. The chapter also had several members who earned their Chapter FFA degree. These members are 2nd year students in the Agricultural program at Northwestern High School. There were fourteen recipients of this degree this year. The Chapter Degrees are awarded to second year FFA members that have demonstrated the skills of a Greenhand, plus additional standards set by the Chapter, State and National organization, including a six minute speech, leading a class discussion and investing 50 hours or earning $150 in an approved SAE. This year the Chapter Degree recipients were Owen Cassidy, Kayla Cutter, Morgan Ervin, Logan Garman, Mallory Gilbert, Jamison Gilbert, Kelly Harper, Ellie Hanshaw, Brianna Lance, Alexa Riffel, Ella Saal, Ethan Schwartz, Caydence Scale, Andrew Sims, Miranda Smith, Chloe Starcher, Mary Wellert, Taylor Wurst, and Maddy Yasch.Two of our Chapter Degree recipients presented their speeches during our ceremony. Kayla Cutter spoke about Body Language of a Leader. Taylor Wurst spoke about Drug Use in Horses. Both of these ladies competed in the District public speaking competition and Taylor will advance to the State competition! Our chapter also had State President Jake Zajkowski speak at our ceremony. Jake is the 2021-2022 Ohio FFA State President. Jake’s Supervised Agriculture Experience consisted of agriscience research on hydroponics, greenhouse tomato production placement, and landscaping entrepreneurship. Jake will be a freshman at Cornell University in the fall of 2022 studying plant science, where he plans to work in the greenhouse food production industry. Thank you Jake for coming out and sharing your words of wisdom with our Chapter! Northwestern FFA is lucky to have so many passionate and dedicated members. Congratulations to these members for their hard work and dedication, may you continue this effort in your future endeavors.