Northwestern FFA Members Participate in Bowling Night

On Tuesday February 1st, members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter met at Triway Lanes in Wooster for a night of bowling and pizza. Jadeyn Berry, Hanna Wilson, Mallory Gilbert, Melanie Imhoff, Lauren Vaughan, Garrot Way, Chet McNeil, Kaylee Cherry, Sami Herman, Kirsten Boreman, Kate Johnson, Nevaeh Kirk, Makenna Connelly and Cheyenne Friend all attended. This event serves as a reward for members who have participated in the chapter’s fundraising throughout the year, although it is open to all members. Any member who sold 10 or more cases of fruit received free bowling. Everyone in attendance received free all-you-eat pizza. This annual event also serves as a time for younger members to get to know older members better. The chapter would like to extend a thank you to Triway Lanes for the opportunity to bowl!