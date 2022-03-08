Norwayne FFA Degree Ceremonies

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Degree Ceremonies took place last night! The officers set up the session in the gym and invited parents of the kids who got the awards. We had 60 members attend the ceremony and they all got various awards. The first degree handed out was for the 8th graders in the AFNR test, we had 29 8th graders that received the first year discovery degree. The next degree handed out was for mostly freshmen, the second and first year high schoolers in FFA, those students were awarded the Greenhand FFA degree. Those students enjoyed adding their hand to the wall of green hands. The last degree is the highest degree that is given in a chapter is the Chapter degree, there were four members who were given that degree. Congratulations to the members who earned a degree and great job to the officers and advisors for planning a great evening!

-Kaitlyn Stoller