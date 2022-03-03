ODA gives inaugural awards for dedication to water quality

Share Facebook

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) showed its appreciation for exceptional leadership and commitment to conservation by honoring the Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District, Legacy Farmers’ Cooperative, and Steve Davis of the Natural Resource Conservation Service.

The awards were presented by ODA Director Dorothy Pelanda at the 2022 Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts Annual Partnership Meeting.

The H2Ohio Lifetime Conservation Advocate Award recognizes those who exhibit exceptional leadership and commitment to water quality through H2Ohio. Recipients of this award are devoted stewards of water quality improvement and conservation who demonstrate innovation, partnership, enthusiasm, and a “get it done” attitude. The recipients were chosen from three categories: agricultural retailers, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and conservation-minded individuals.

This recognition supports Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative to ensure safe and clean water in Ohio. It is a comprehensive, data-driven approach to improving water quality over the long term, involving ODA, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Lake Erie Commission. H2Ohio focuses on encouraging agricultural best management practices, restoring wetlands, and replacing home septic systems to reduce nutrients that contribute to harmful algal blooms. For more information on the H2Ohio initiative, please visit h2.ohio.gov.