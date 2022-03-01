Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 1, 2022

Share Facebook

Forecast is unchanged this morning. We stay dry for the rest of this week, and we see temps improve slightly in the days ahead, Colder air will try and surge southward again tomorrow afternoon, evening and Thursday, but will not be able to gain a foothold. Sun angle should give some great days, and we should continue to dry things out slowly. Drying will be limited somewhat by the frozen soil profile we still have.

Clouds increase Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain pushes into Ohio overnight Saturday night through Sunday midday. The system is not overly wet, with half an inch or less expected over 80% of Ohio. Most of us will be in a .1″-.3″ range. We take a brief 12 hour (ish) break, and then see another, stronger wave of moisture coming up from the southwest for overnight Sunday night through monday early afternoon. This wave can bring .25″-1″ rain totals with 100% coverage over Ohio. Projected rain totals are on the map below. We start to clear out late Monday, and will turn colder for monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday. We should see some sunshine those days, but normal to below normal temps.

We finish our 10 day forecast with clouds returning next Thursday, the 10th, over at least the northern third of the state. Those clouds can trigger a bit of rain or west snow, but moisture amounts to only a few hundredths to a tenth or two, so we are not expecting a big system. Farther south, we keep a mix of clouds and sun, and we also stay cooler than normal to finish out the week. The extended period looks dry, but chilly to start next Friday afternoon through early the following week. Then warmer air moves in from the southwest for Tuesday the 15th through the end of the week. Temps could finish that week 10-20 degrees above normal.