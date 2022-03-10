Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 10, 2022

Share Facebook

Chilly today with more sunshine potential. That pretty much sums it up. Tomorrow we see clouds increase, and a cold frontal passage tomorrow afternoon/evening through Saturday midday will provide some snow potential. Right now we are looking for a coating to 3″ over most of Ohio, and we wont rule out the odd 4″ total in spots. The bulk of the snow comes overnight tomorrow night through Saturday morning, and the best accumulations will be south of a line from Cleveland to Dayton. The map below gives an updated look.

Arctic air comes in quickly behind the front and dominates for the weekend. Temps will be well below normal, and as we clear out overnight Saturday night, that will be where we see the coldest air settle in over western Ohio. Sun angle will keep us from being as cold as some days earlier this year, but 5,000 foot temps will be pushing 25 below zero…so this is a very cold airmass.

Next week we see temps start to moderate Monday and Tuesday, but that moderation creates some cloud pressure overnight monday night and Tuesday morning/midday. We wont rule out a sprinkle or flurry there, but mostly cloudy clouds. Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer, with sunshine. A frontal complex comes in next Friday, and brings rain showers back. We are currently expecting .25″-.75″ rain totals from that front to end the 10 day forecast window. Behind it we cool slightly, but we will not have to deal with brutal cold.