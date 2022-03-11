Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 11, 2022

Share Facebook

A cold front works through the state today. Other than the NW part of Ohio, the rest of the state sees snow waiting to start until closer to midday, and then the frontal passage develops into a bigger precipitation maker for central and southern Ohio through the overnight and the first part of Saturday. Snow totals for today through tomorrow midday will be a coating to 3 inches, and in some areas in far NE Ohio, lake effect can boost totals to near 4″ on a localized scale. The map below shows snow potential from this event.

We turn much colder behind the front as arctic air takes over. We feel this tonight already in some northern locations, and then arctic blast takes full controls tomorrow. Temps will be well below normal state wide for the entire weekend. Strong north winds mean we have lake effect clouds lingering through the da Saturday, but we should see better sun potential Sunday.

Temps moderate Monday through Friday of next week. We still see a few clouds around early Tuesday, but nothing that is significant for precipitation potential. The dramatic warm up comes Wednesday forward through Friday, as daytime highs push above normal.

Rain returns next Saturday, and could be significant. WE are looking at preliminary totals of .25″-1″, but any lingering of moisture past Sunday morning will bump those totals some more. Right now a second wave looks likely, but it may miss the state to the south and east next Sunday, which will be the determining factor in rain totals.